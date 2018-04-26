By Chalo Mvula

The Diaspora Wing of the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has weighed in on the planned demonstrations on April 27 which has been arranged by the civil society organisations (CSOs).

In supporting the words expressed by the party president Dr Lazarus Chakwera that he fully endorses the demonstrations, the diaspora wing has called on Malawians to exercise their freedom to demonstrate.

MCP Diaspora has warned government that the international community will be watching.

Speaking to Maravi Post from Chicago,USA, its leader Lucy Chitembeya said Malawi cannot afford to have the repeat of what happened on July 20 when some demonstrators were killed.

“We want the DPP government to be aware that us diasporas are watching, and we have the international community on alert as well- any intimidations will not be tolerated and DPP will be held accountable,” said the highly charged Chitembeya.

The April 27 demonstrations have been organised by the CSOs that are aimed at publicly registering the Malawians discontent on how the DPP-led government has handled the M4 Billion scandal and other governance issues.

People are expected to convene across the country including the cities of Mzuzu, Lilongwe, Blantyre, and Zomba to through demonstrations.

The CSOs have been adamant that the inconsistencies, illegality and a cloud of suspicions that has characterised the entire process of the infamous K4 Billion scandal in the process has raised serious governance and accountability questions.

Chitembeya highlighted that the theme of the demos represent the current plight of the majority of Malawians at the moment “For how long shall Malawians continue to be taken for granted? Loss of public trust in current Administration: Time to Reclaim our Destiny” is the theme of these demos.

“Our leader Dr Chakwera has been talking about this for a long time, there is a lot of corruption and theft of government money going on, no solution to the electricity problems, the continued poor service delivery in public institutions, the poor conditions of service for public servants and the high youth unemployment levels Malawians have been taken for granted by the DPP regime and the public have lost trust in this government,” added Chitembeya.

Back in 2011 at least 20 people were killed during demonstrations sparked by worsening fuel shortages, rising prices and high unemployment and also calls for the then president , Binguwa Mutharika to step down.

So far the government through the presidential advisor on CSOs MabvutoBamusi has called on the civil society to aim for dialogue rather than opting for demonstrations.