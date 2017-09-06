LILONGWE-(Maravi)-The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Tuesday told soccer lovers that it will not allow the selling of gates ticket for the upcoming Carlsberg Cup finals at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe.

The move is in a bid to allow for smooth entry into the stadium for Saturday’s Carlsberg Cup final match between Malawi’s arch rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets.

The development is a response to match day entry congestion and following the deaths of patrons that died on July 6 during the country’s Independence Day celebration following a stampede.

The association said that the main gates of the outer perimeter will be cordoned off and that everybody passing through this area will have to have match day tickets.

Limbani Cliff Matola, Fam’s Commercial & Marketing Director said to ensure that fans have easy access to the stadium in anticipation of traffic congestion on match day, fans are advised to consider taking the following routes when traveling to the stadium;

“People are encouraged to observe single file queuing as they get into the stadium. FAM, in collaboration with Carlsberg Malawi, is working very hard to deliver the best and most memorable football experience in recent times. And this is our joint promise.

“Tickets will be sold in advance and will be available in all strategic selling points in Lilongwe City from the morning of Tuesday 5th September. We have decided to sell tickets in advance to provide opportunity to many football lovers to easily access the tickets before the match day. The incentive is that all people who will buy the tickets in advance will buy them at much cheaper price than on match day,” Matola said.

Those coming from Dedza, Bunda and Likuni directions should use the by-pass road that go up to Mchinji round about and buy there tickets from Gateway Mall Car Park and proceed to the stadium. Those from Mponela, Dowa, Salima and Kanengo areas are to buy their tickets from Area 18 filling station and proceednto the stadium and those from Area 25, Area 49, Gulliver and surrounding areas are to buy their tickets at Area 49 junction close to the Chinese Village.

Matola therefore disclosed that advance tickets are being sold at Likuni filling station, Kawale filling station, Area 23 filling station, Kafoteka filling station, Area 18 filling station, Area 25 Chipiku Stores, Gateway Mall car park, Lilongwe Game Stores car Park, Area 49 Junction, Bingu National Stadium and all FDH Bank branches in Lilongwe City.

The price for the tickets is as follows; Covered/Open Stands at K2,000 advance K3,000 match day; VIP Stands K7,500 advance K9,000 match day; Corporate Box – East (for 10 people) K80,000 advance K95,000 match day; Corporate Box – West (for 10 people) K100,000 advance K120,000 match day;

Car Pass is at K500.