MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-United Democratic Front (UDF) spokesperson Ken Ndanga on Sunday disassociated the party from a video clip circulating in the social media on Saturday showing a man in UDF cap beating another man in Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regalia.

According to social media report, the incidence occurred in Mangochi east constituency and that the suspect was the bodyguard of the area UDF’s shadow MP Abubarkar Mbaya.

However, Ndanga through the press statement has vehemently refuted the allegation.

Below is the press statement;

The United Democratic Front, UDF would like to disassociate itself from allegations linking it to a video clip which shows unidentified man fighting another.

Since the time that the video clip went viral, there have been malicious unsubstantiated allegations by some people on various social media platforms that the aggressor is a member of the UDF while the victim is a Democratic Progressive Party supporter.

The UDF wishes to observe and state as follows;

1. The name of the aggressor in the video clip has not been identified by any body apart from simply alleging that he is a body guard of one of UDF party members of parliament.

2. The cap worn by the aggressor has no UDF party symbol apart from just being yellow in colour as such it can not be classified as UDF regalia.

3. The two are using yao language where the aggressor is clearly accusing the victim of misbehavior influenced by alcohol. There is no such accusation as wearing regalia of a rival party.

Considering the seriousness of the allegations against the UDF party , we have instituted investigations to ascertain the identities of both the aggressor and the victim.

The UDF party would like to ask the police to institute their own investigations, make their findings public and prosecute the suspect.

Should the findings establish that the suspect is indeed a UDF member the party will use relevant sections in its constitution to discipline the alleged member.

The UDF party is assuring the general public that it will work with the police to ensure that such an investigation is conducted without any political interfere but utmost corporation from the party to ensure a due process of the law.

Such a misconduct us a serious breach of the the UDF constitution and invites expulsion of a member.

The UDF party condemns all acts of political violence especially at the time when the country is going towards an election campaign period.

The UDF is committed to the adherence of the electoral code of conduct which the party is signatory to.

Ken Ndanga