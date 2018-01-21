BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika on Sunday welcome into the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) fold widely considered nomadic politicians Brown Mpinganjira, Dr Ken Lipenga, Henry Dama Phoya and Reverend Daniel Gunya as well as supporters from the former ruling People’s Party (PP).

Apart from Reverend Gunya, the trio of Mpinganjira, Lipenga and Phoya served as Cabinet ministers in the Joyce Banda administration at the height of Cashgate. They were top gurus in the PP.

They have also recycled in almost every party including United Democratic Front (UDF).

The trio was was welcomed by Mutharika during the party’s political rally which was held at Lunzu ground in Blantyre.

Speaking on behalf of the welcomed group, Mpinganjira said their decision to join DPP followed the good leadership of President Mutharika.

Mpinganjira specially recognised the role and encouragement that DPP vice president Dr George Chaponda played which culminated in his joining the governing party.

Mpinganjira therefore hailed Mutharika for his love for them as demonstrated by his welcoming them into the party.

He assured DPP support of assisting Mutharika to win 2019 Tripartite elections and fulfill his vision.

“DPP under your leadership has done a lot of development in the country. Don’t be shaken when castigated, jealousy people will do that in order to frustrate you. We are here to support you to fulfill your vision,” said Mpinganjira.

President Mutharika said the coming of the trio means that DPP is still strong on the ground.