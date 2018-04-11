Be Forward Wanderers have expressed disappointment over their 1-0 defeat to Kamuzu Barracks, in the third place of the FAM Charity on Saturday at Bingu National Stadium.

Second half goal courtesy of Diof Simaone, saw the soldiers side claim a famous home victory.

It was a back to back defeat for the Nomads following their 2-0 defeat to Silver Strikers the previous day on the same venue.

Be Forward Wanderers captain, Alfred Manyozo jnr in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) after the game on Sunday apologized for the two defeats to their fans.

“We are disappointed with the results of both games. Our heads are bowed down and spirits low because we didn’t make our fans proud or happy.

“We’ve resolved to bounce back quickly; learn from these defeats, and get better and stronger. We take this as a wakeup call, not a death sentence.

“We congratulate Bullets for winning the Charity Shield,” said Manyozo.

However, the Nomads have a chance to revenge Saturday’s defeat, as they are scheduled to take on Silver Strikers on Saturday in their 2018 TNM Super League opener.

Meanwhile, Wanderers Executive Committee led by their General Secretary, Mike Butao has also issued an apology statement to their fans for the team’s poor showing in the FAM Charity Shield.

“We apologize to all our supporters for a poor showing in the Charity Shield. The signs were there in the pre-season friendlies that the team was far from ready but unfortunately we allowed ourselves to be distracted by the elections. We apologize for that,” reads part of the statement.

Butao said they met the technical panel last week to discuss pre-season performance and results and said they thought the issue had been addressed positively.

“However the Charity shield results show a different story. A team cannot just suddenly become bad.

“We are holding meetings with players, supporters and coaches to get to the root of the problem and we promise you urgent redress. We have put in place a special taskforce to address the performance issues,” reads the statement.

The Nomads pre-season results have not been impressive, having drawn against little known teams like Trouble Makers from Nsanje, Dedza Young Soccer and Mitundu Select.

They also drew 0-0 against Civil Sporting Club. They only managed to defeat Mafco FC and Masters Security.