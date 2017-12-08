By Rabson Woodwell

As 2017 TNM Super League of Malawi is less 18 matches to rap up this season history is repeating it self as long time arch rivals Be forward Wanderers FC and Nyasa Big Bullets monitor each other step after step.

And expert in coaching who is also Technical Director of Play Football Malawi Dave Mpima has said people should now realize that these teams will continue acting in rivalry and this is the confirmation that these are the green house of football in Malawi.

“Frankly, this season has been so fantastic as teams have competed stiffly especially wanderers fc, bullets, silver and the most improving Civil Sporting Club who have drastically improved this season up to top 6.

“Now that the two teams are dramatically chasing each other for the title it makes the league so exciting because it shows that we will know the league winners up close to the end of the league.” Mpima analysed.

Nomads are leading with 62 points and they have played 27 games while Bullets trail with a point behind who have 61 points and they have played a game more.

Statistically, Be forward have won 19 and Nyasa 18 games which means that these are the teams competing highly

To complement the statistics above, Mr. Mpima said these are the teams that have created real rivalry since early 70s in Malawi.

Wanderers FC will be having a make up match Sunday 10 December, 2017 at civo stadium in Lilongwe while bullets have their next game on 16 December, 2017 at Chitowe stadium as they will be hosted by Dwangwa united

Here is the full schedule for this weekend

Friday, 08 December 2017 CAT (UTC+2)Civil Sporting vs Masters Security2:30 pm

Civo Stadium

Saturday, 09 December 2017 CAT (UTC+2)Dwangwa United vs Blue Eagles2:30 pm

Chitowe Stadium

Sunday, 10 December 2017 CAT (UTC+2)Silver Strikers vs MAFCO2:30 pm

Silver Stadium

BE FORWARD Wanderers v sMzuni2:30 pm

Civo Stadium