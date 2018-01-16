TETE-(MaraviPost)-The TNM 2017 Champions, Be Forward Wanderers on Saturday lost their preparatory game against the Mozambican Champion UD Songo.

Nomads Team Manager, Steve Madeira has however played down their 0-1 loss in a friendly played in Tete Province on Saturday.

Songo, featuring Malawian goalkeeper Charles Swini and midfielder Frank Banda, netted through Emanuel Etimu to give Wanderers a reality check as they prepare for next month’s Confederation of African Football Champions League games against AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

But, in a post-match interview, Madeira said he was encouraged by how his charges responded after conceding in the early stages of the game.

“We played a very good game. It is just unfortunate that we conceded in the early stages of the game. We are very impressed with the way we are progressing, and we finished the game strongly,” Madeira said.

During the game, Wanderers featured, in the starting line-up, new signings Dennis Chembezi and Nikiza Aimabre but Blessings Tembo, William Thole, Peter Cholopi and Dan Kumwenda started from the bench.

Wanderers traveled to Mozambique without regulars such as Esau Kanyenda, Stanley Sanudi, Isaac Kaliati and Jafali Chande.

The Nomads will represent Malawi in the continental competition alongside Masters Security FC, who will compete in the Confederation Cup after being drawn against Petro de Luanda of Angola.

Both local teams will start their fixtures away from the weekend of February 9.