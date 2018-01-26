By: Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

According to Orwell, an empire must be in continuous war. War or military action are effective methods to keep the masses in poverty and ignorant. If masses educate themselves, they will overthrow the elites. War is an effective weapon utilized by many empires, in order to maintain elitism and control minds and actions of the masses.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, is a small country, located in the Far East has appeared brutal in the international media and the rest of the world. All Powers have been involved in the conflict. The international community has set its sights on Korea and the situation on the ground has been the subject of daily discussions in Washington, Moscow, Tokyo, and Beijing. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has an area of 46.541mi2 and a population of 25.37 million according to the World Bank and has Pyongyang as its capital. North Korea is bordered on the north by the People’s Republic of China and on the south by Russia and South Korea.

The geo-strategic and political position of Korea is significant, located between

the South China Sea, with the Strait of Malacca, forms the main transport route between the Pacific and Indian oceans, and the East China Sea serves as the main shipping route from the South China Sea to Japanese and other North Pacific ports.

The imperialism of the West and the Japan and the Cold War, western imperialism and ineffective isolationism, automatically created a situation that Korea must depend on China. According to the South Korean Pak Myong-rim, Korean problems have always been a reflection of the international order. Korea was the place of confrontation between China and Japan, the outpost of the rivalry between East and West, capitalism vs. communism, and essentially the ideologies of the United States vs. the ideologies of the Soviet Union. The Koreans were among the first to experience the New World Order, due to the Cold War.

The Korean War was in fact an attempt to reunite the North and South by force. It would never have broken out without division in 1945, between the Soviet zone and the American zone, after the liberation of the peninsula occupied by the Japanese, which was indeed the cause of this confrontation. In 1948, the Korean people proud of its ethnic homogeneity could, not bear the split two republics created in June 1950. The leader of Korea North Kim Il-sung invaded the South with the intention of reunification, but could not achieve the objective. The Korean War, which had reunification as an objective, paradoxically had the consequence of further increasing the division and conflict between the North and South.

Recall these facts to understand the position of North Korea today.

The Second World War was ended in 1945; the US and the former Soviet Union had decided to continue their mistrust and hostility by establishing themselves in Korea. On August 8, 1945 the Soviets declared war on Japan. On August 9, Soviet forces invaded northern Korea. A few days later, Japan surrendered. Keeping to their part of the bargain, U.S. forces entered southern Korea on September 8, 1945. North Korea allied itself with China and the former Soviet Union; South Korea allied itself with the USA, France, United Kingdom, Turkey, Canada, Australia, Luxembourg, Philippines, Belgium, and South Africa. The Korean War was regarded as a third world war, it has the same component. Almost 90% of the countries implicated in the two world wars are made up of a bloc. The war lasted almost three years and we still see its effects and consequences even today!

In line with South Korea Mr. Pak Myong-rim the goal of Kim Il-sung former president of North Korea, invaded the South in June 1950, with the intention of reunifying the two countries but reunification, could not be achieved. This aggression on the one hand, according to the West, was also an opportunity for the Rhee Syngman government in the South Korea but the use of weapons could not provide a long-term and permanent solution. On the other hand, in accordance with Canadian international lawyer Christopher Black and his delegation of American lawyers and Canadians in Pyongyang, North Korea, the North Korean government obtained American documents seized during the Korean War which showed America’s intent to attack North Korea in 1950. Mr. Blake stated the Americans claimed that the North Korean defense and counter-attack was an “aggression” and used it through the media and to urge the United Nations to support a “police operation”. This was euphemism they chose to describe their war of aggression against North Korea.

There are multiple causes for the Korean War, lets discuss a few. The Korean War of 1950-1953, was very devastating and killed more than 3.5 million people. According to historians and publications, the Korean War was started by North Korea and even today, North Korea continues to be seen as the enemy villain of East Asia and the rest of the world.

When the end of the Second World War approached, the bipolar world settled and created the western and eastern blocs. The western bloc would later be called NATO and expanded to countries from the former Soviet country. Normally, according to the agreement signed by Presidents Reagan and Gorbachev, NATO should not have extended membership to Soviet Republic newly formed states.

The political, geo-strategic, and economic goals to conquer East Asia were devised before the end of the Second World War. At the end of the Second World War, as mentioned above, the development of the Cold War featuring the two great powers settled down easily because, in our humble opinion these two plans for the control of the world hegemony were minutely prepared, the war alliance was ready and the war was imminent. Officially, the Korean War began on June 25, 1950 and initiated by the North Korean Communist and supported by the former Soviet country and immediately countered by the United States and its allies. Mr. Black, who specializes in criminal law in 2003, made his first trip to North Korea, accompanied by American lawyers and Canadians who are members of the National Lawyers Guild to carefully analyze and even confronted certain government officials and the Korean people objectively. The observation, assessment, and conclusion of Mr. Black were very surprising and upon his return he published a very thought-provoking article about his trip and discussions with North Korea officials called “The great deceit”. Mr. Black wrote that North Korea is an immense deceit conceived to hide from the peoples of the world the achievements of the North Koreans who had succeeded in creating their own conditions and their own independent socio-economic system based on free socialist principles, as opposed to the domination of the Western Capitalism.

During his stay, Mr. Black and his delegation had dinner in Pyongyang with their host the famous Attorney Mr. Ri Myong Kuk. During the dinner, Mr. Kuk, on behalf of the Korean government, stated that the nuclear deterrent force of North Korea is necessary in view of the actions and threats of the “American world” against it. Mr. Kuk stated and was repeated to Mr. Black later during his trip, at a high-level meeting with representatives of the North Korean, government that if the Americans signed a treaty peace agreement and a non-aggression agreement with North Korea would, in turn, make their occupation of South Korea illegitimate and lead to the reunification of Korea. Nuclear weapons would no longer be needed. He said sincerely, “It is important that lawyers come together to talk about this because lawyers regulate social interactions in society and in the world” and he added in good faith, “the path to peace demands the opening of the heart “.

Mr. Kuk, speaking on behalf of his North Korean government, also conveyed to Mr. Black’s lawyer’s group North Korea’s sincere desire for peace with the United States, South Korea, and its allies. Even if it is not sincere, we can try to define a program in which the two countries can collaborate together! One might ask this legitimate question “why a treaty of peace and non-aggression had not been signed at the end of the war”, which historically is a standard practice upon completion of a war? Why hasn’t a Korea peace treaty been signed more than 60 years after the war? Wondering if the peace treaty and non-aggression could be signed one day? The fact that this is not signed who is the beneficial? Why did the Western media fail to identify this important shortcoming in order to inform and how to invest in peace? What suits the team of Mr. Black lawyer Canadian expert, that North Korea and its people want peace and security like any nation in the world? According to Mr. Black, the people of North Korea want to continue living and working without a continued threat of destruction by atomic weapons.

The Council of the United Nations has voted a police operation, which is not in conformity with the rules governing the internal regulations of the Security Council, which requires the compulsory presence of all members. The attorney Mr. Black and his lawyer delegation who are members of the National Lawyers Guild, the USA took advantage of boycott of the former Soviet Union countries to make an institutional coup, create a passage in strength. America, the Chinese of the Kuomintang, France, and Great Britain have benefited from supporting and voting their war in Korea. Article 51 in the event of an armed attack an entire nation has the right to defend itself. In keeping with the memo of Mr. Black, lawyer most European countries do not have any idea of the massive destruction inflicted by America and allies in Korea. America and its allies were never concerned about the lawfulness of the rule of law. The objective was only to conquer North Korea first and annex Manchuria and Siberia. During the first 20 months of the Korean War, the New York Times wrote seven thousand seven hundred tons of napalm bombs were dropped, bombs rained on Pyongyang. The civilians fleeing the carnage were machine-gunned by the Americans allied aircraft.

Charles K. Armstrong, of the Asian-Pacific Journal, wrote “The US Air Force estimated that North Korea’s destruction was proportionately greater than that of Japan in the Second World War, where the US had turned 64 major cities to rubble and used the atomic bomb to destroy two others. American planes dropped 635,000 tons of bombs on Korea — that is, essentially on North Korea –including 32,557 tons of napalm, compared to 503,000 tons of bombs dropped in the entire Pacific theatre of World War II. The number of Korean dead, injured or missing by war’s end approached three million, ten percent of the overall population. The majority of those killed were in the North, which had half of the population of the South; although the DPRK does not have official figures, possibly twelve to fifteen percent of the population was killed in the war. This figure close is to or surpasses the proportion of Soviet citizens killed in World War II”.

Major Kim Myong Hwan of North Korea was the main negotiator on the zone demilitarized of Panmunjom. During a meeting with the Mr. Black and his delegation, Major Kim Myong Hwan said with sadness that he and his five brothers were making rounds on the line of the demilitarized zone, like soldiers, because of what had happened to their family. His grandmother died with a ballonet in the stomach, her grandfather was hanging on a post and tortured. Major Kim Myong Hwan of North Korea said before the delegation of lawyers “You see, we have to do it, we have to defend ourselves”, we are not against the Americans. We are in opposition to the policy of going to war of the Americans and to their efforts of domination of other nations of the world and to trigger catastrophes against the peoples”. Major Kim Myong Hwan went on to say, during the Korean War, American and its allies attacked and poured gasoline on approximated 900 innocent civilian men, women, and children who sought to protect themselves from American attacks were charred. For the North Koreans, they never want to re-live American occupation and the effects of war.

The American policy towards North Korea since the 1990s to today

Under President Bill Clinton’s administration, the American government had communicated with his counterpart in North Korean in hopes of improving their bilateral relationship. This new warm relationship will help both countries. USA will supply what the North Koreans need to process its energy and become energy independent. It is good to remind that North Korea said it wants to have nuclear technology to have access to nuclear electricity not for nuclear bombs. President Clinton hoped to strike a deal with the North Korean government which would have frozen or eliminated the North Korean nuclear weapons program. One point very important point of the agreement for North Korea agreement is to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (“IAEA”) to conduct routine inspections of nuclear facilities and remain at the nuclear facilities, insuring that the nuclear proliferation treaty was being followed. One of the very important points of the agreement mentioned North Korea would allow the IAEA to conduct routine inspections of nuclear facilities and remain a party to the nuclear proliferation treaty. In exchange, the USA would lead the effort to build two light-water nuclear reactors in North Korea to compensate for the loss of nuclear power. Target date to build those light-water nuclear reactors was 2003. In meantime the US promised to suspend military exercises with South Korea. According to the Korean War in 1953 the terms of armistice, the US promised to normalize the political relations with North Korea and remove them from lists of countries that sponsor terrorism. Both would guarantee against the threat or use of nuclear weapons. The US would supply 5000 tons per year of heavy fuel.

Why since the end of the Korean War more than 60 years ago, has no peace treaty has been signed?

Lawrence Wilkerson, retired United States Army Colonel and former chief of staff to United States Secretary of State Colin Powell from 2001-2005, and currently serves as a distinguished Adjunct Professor of Government and Public Policy at the College of William and Mary.

Retired Colonel Wilkerson recently published in American Conservative magazine in that article he talked and analysed North Korea. Colonel Wilkerson stated that senior’s officials from both sides had attended the meetings and finally the signed agreement was set for abandon. Also, in the article, retired Colonel Wilkerson said he was there in 2002 when these questions were brought to President Bush and the assistant Secretary for East Asia and the Pacific Mr. Jim Kelly. With the intelligence report, USA alleged believe that North Korean was cheating on agreements, Jim Kelly went to Pyongyang and confronted Kang Sok-ju and Li Gun and other Korean senior officials, and it was discovered that they were in fact developing a “hedge strategy” which consisted of a different approach to a nuclear weapon. Mr. Jim Kelly confronted Kang Sok-ju and Li Gun in which time they admitted to the “hedge strategy” program since the United States was not living up to the framework of a possible peace discussions and agreement between our countries. Mr. Jim Kelly upon his return to the U.S., debriefed Colonel Wilkerson on North Korea’s “hedge strategy”. The North Koreans essentially told Mr. Kelly, “You guys were not living up to the agreed framework” in which both sides discussed in the past, “So we’re hedging our bets, and yes we do have an alternative program”.

What the intelligence community could not determine, to this day, whether or not the North Koreans actually started this hedging strategy before they even entered the talks. Could it have been, during the talks, or whether indeed as a result of the U.S. not living up to the agreement the way USA had promised. Retired marine Colonel Wilkerson’s wondered why the North Koreans thought we weren’t living up to the agreement possibly because the U.S didn’t live up to its side of the agreement.

The Korean Peninsula Energy Development Organization (KEDO) is agency which oversees the program called the Korean Energy Development Organization, an organization founded on March 15, 1995, by the United States, South Korea, and Japan to implement the 1994 U.S.-North Korea Agreed Framework that froze North Korea’s indigenous nuclear power plant development centered at the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, that was suspected of being a step in a nuclear weapons program. KEDO’s principal activity is to construct two light water reactor nuclear power plants in North Korea to replace North Korea’s Magnox type reactors. The original target year for completion was 2003. It is possible, had the U.S. and KEDO agency kept the agreement to fund the two light water reactor nuclear power plants, the world might not be facing the current nuclear crises with North Korea!

Since 2003, all the terms that were agreed in the agreement have not been met, for example, the US was supposed to supply North Korea 5000 tons per year of heavy fuel. The agreement was left behind and voided and North Korea has continued the testing of the missiles and nuclear weapons development. Retired marine Colonel Wilkerson said if he had been the North Korean Government at that time, he too would have felt he had been cheated and developed a “hedge strategy” program!

It appears that many members of the United States Congress, love to continue war games, but at what price? Take the case of Syria with Bashar al-Assad, Iran with Rouhani, North Korea before Colonel Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein. The USA wanted these regimes gone and changed. Retired Colonel Wilkerson said the military exercises, fly bomb-laden jets along the demilitarized zone because the USA can attempt to intimidate the North Koreans. He had also participated in a massive exercise called team spirit in the Korea Peninsula four times. During the negotiating framework the USA stopped massive exercises in order to go along with the diplomacy. This would be very meaningful and would get back on tract as they were in 1994-1995.

Most of the westerners want immediate action against North Korea and think North Korea is a paranoid country! In reality, why hasn’t the West taken decisive action against North Korea? Maybe it’s because North Korea’s disciplined well-trained army, with conventional weapons can destroy the capital of the South Korea with its 25 million people in Seoul and it’s vicinity causing possible serious damage to Japan.

The case of Iraq in 2003, many westerners would like you to believe that the invasion and occupation of Iraq was justified because Saddam Hussein was a bad man and killed several thousand of his own people by using chemical weapon. With nuclear weapons, Iraq would be able to ultimately attack and destroy Europe and the USA in few months. The same westerners were saying Saddam Hussein is a crazy madman during the war against Iran when in fact he was fighting Iran which is exactly what the west wanted. Instead Saddam Hussein was captured and hung! Iraq at the time had dictator president Saddam Hussein but the country was stable not chaos like today. To this day, there has not been any “weapons of mass destruction” found in Iraq! Due to the actions of the United States, Iraq is now a failed nation!

Take the case of Libya and Muammar Kaddafi who was president of Libya and the country was very stable. There was no unemployment, the entire citizenship had a house, and education was free to all citizens who desired it. If you were accepted abroad like the USA or Europe the government paid for the education. Some countries students are already heavy in debt and finally abandoned their studies. Muammar Kaddafi was a dictator but the majority of the population enjoyed the free health care and irrigation of the desert to produce food. Today Libya is heaven for the terrorism that West fights every day. Terrorism in Europe almost didn’t exist when Muammar Kaddafi was alive. Libya had a large supply of chemical weapons and was working to have nuclear technology to protect his country against the invaders. Some countries successfully convinced him to destroy all these arms and finally after two years the country was left without protection. He was assassinated and the country destroyed. The country in Africa which had the highest standards, well advanced and resources well distributed between its people ended. The NATO bombing brought the country to the primitive state of devastation that it is currently in. Due to the illegal actions of the United States, Libya is now a failed nation!