BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Antagonism in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is becoming more pronounced as the year 2019 is fast approaching.

After MCP district chairmen criticized the party’s President Lazarus Chakwera, the group of youth calling themselves northern region Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youth league has accused the leader of encouraging violence in the country.

The group held a news conference in Mzuzu on Wednesday, where they criticized Chakwera for creating anarchy and disorder by inciting Malawians to rise up against President Peter Mutharika’s administration.

Recently, Chakwera issued a stern warning that he will be forced to lead a mass protest against worsening corruption in government, and accused President Mutharika of giving corrupt big wigs in his government amnesty from corruption crackdown.

The MCP president threatened to call supporters onto the streets if President Mutharika will not meet the eight demands he has set as plan of action and that he immediately comes to Parliament in person to give a full report of the progress.

But speaking to reporters, the youth league members clad in party regalia challenged Chakwera that they will not join him on the streets.

Boardman Mwanyama who said he is deputy chairperson of MCP youth in the northern region, said the call for revolt is unacceptable.

“The youth will not accept to be used,” Mwanyama said.

However, speaking to this reporter one of the MCP officials said the action of the youth is questionable.

“I believe they are being sponsored by the ruling party. I don’t think they are genuine members of the party,” the official said who asked not to be mentioned.