Northern region Sheikhs throw their towel on ChakweraBy John Saukira

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-As political campaign towards May 21 gets hot, some Sheikhs from the northern region have come in open to declare their support for the Malawi Congress Party President and the torch bearer for MCP, PP and FP, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, as they say they’ve scrutinised all the candidates but Dr. Chakwera is the rightful material for presidency.

Speaking when they met the northern region presidential advisor on religious affair, Pastor Christopher Kammasamba, the sheikhs who were led by sheikh Saifula Mvula said, they believe that good leadership is the foundation behind freedom of worship and that the problems they are facing right now can be addressed by Dr. Chakwera if he becomes the president of this country.

“Enough is enough and we are ready to go back to our parent and our home which is MCP. We know that during MCP regime, other things were not good but the current MCP led by Dr. Chakwera and Hon. Mia is not of the same.

“We believe it’s God who has given us these leaders so that we are saved and we are sure that this time MCP won’t lose elections,” he said.

He added; “We are always used during this campaign period, but once we put them into power, they completely throw us away. We get paid back by teargases and arrests just for plying our small scale businesses along the streets. We are tired of such oppression, we are failing to prosper because of poor leadership”.

Sheikhs who were looking very mature, serious and not greedy on their faces, appealed to Dr. Chakwera to look into the high interest rates on loans as this is hindering the poor from accessing loans.