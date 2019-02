Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi, Steinar Hagen on Tuesday announced additional funding of 2 billion Kwacha to UN Joint Programme on Girls Education for provision of home-grown school meals to learners in 169 schools

Hagen announced this Tuesday (19.01.19) when he visited Nthulu Primary School in Dedza District.

Secretary for Education, Science and Technology, Justin Saidi, accompanied Hagen during the vsist