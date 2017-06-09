Fired Malawi Agriculture Minister, Dr George Chaponda on Friday distanced himself from allegation that he is the chief suspect to Rumphi east Member of Parliament (MP), Kamlepo Kaluwa’s abduction scandal.

The allegation was raised by Kamlepo Kaluwa on Thursday in the Parliament, when the outspoken MP also implicated Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Duncan Mwapasa in his statement.

Kaluwa said Chaponda did this as punishment because of implicating him in the Zambia maize scam.

Speaking in an interview, Chaponda said that Kaluwa’s remarks were aimed at seeking public sympathy.

“I don’t know what Kaluwa is talking about, and I have never been involved in any abduction scandal. If that is true, why did he fail to take the matter to the police?,” said Chaponda.

The former minister however did not disclosed what action he will take against the allegations.

Although Deputy IG Mwapasa’s side of the story was not obtained, national police spokesperson James Kadadzera, concurred with Chaponda that Kaluwa is seeking public sympathy.

“He knows that he is still under investigation on the stolen vehicle. So he wants to complicate things,” said Kadadzera.

Kaluwa was found tied up with blue ropes on his arms and legs at Kwacha roundabout on Sunday, 7 April, 2014, after missing for eleven days.

While he claimed to have been abducted, police and Government say it was a case of self-abduction.