Notre-Dame cathedral Firefighters tackle blaze in Paris

By Grace Dzuwa

The fire department said a major operation was underway Video caption The fire department said a major operation was underway A fire has broken out at the famous Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris and has spread rapidly across the building.

According to BBC,The cause is not yet clear, but officials say that it could be linked to renovation work.

A major operation to tackle the blaze is under way at the 850-year-old Gothic building, but the cathedral’s spire and roof have collapsed.

Last year, the Catholic Church in France appealed for funds to save the building, which was crumbling.