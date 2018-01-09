LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-National Registration Bureau (NRB) in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has announced commencement of continuous registration of National Identity Cards effective January 2018.

In a press statement, NRB’S Public Relations Officer (PRO), Norman Fulatira has indicated that the bureau would continue to register Malawian citizens attaining the age of 16 and above and that registration in this continuous exercise would be done through the District Registration Office.

The statement says that the registration exercise would be done in all the 28 Districts of the country.

Fulatira stated that registration of foreign residents would begin in March 2018 only upon appointment of prescribed fee of MK50, 000.00.

“Residents will be required to bring with them necessary permits as granted by the Department of Immigration. All eligible foreign residents must report to NRB Headquarters for registration,” he said in the statement.

The PRO added that everyone who received National IDs with typo or any other errors during the mass registration to go to the District Registration Office for correction of their particulars.

NRB embarked on a mass registration exercise for the National Identity Cards in May 2017 and concluded the registration phase on November 24, 2017 where over 9,000,000 Malawian citizens aged 16 years and above were registered and distribution of NIDs for this phase is currently underway.

According to the National Registration Act of 2010, NRB is mandated to register births, deaths, marriages and adults of 16 years, registration of marriage certificates and National Identity Cards.