National Registration Bureau (NRB) workers who were recently arrested in Mzuzu are demanding K140 million from the Minister of Home Affairs Grace Chiumia as damages for unlawful arrest.

Lawyer for the group Christon Ghambi has confirmed development.

According to Ghambi, his clients have already penned the office of Attorney General, Minister Chiumia, Minister of Justice and Inspector General of the police.

Apart from unlawful arrest, the group also said they were denied to be given food and access to communication while in police custody.

Chiumia is yet to issue a comment on the matter.

The fourteen were arrested by the police after ordered by Chiumia who claimed that the group planned to destroy government properties.

“I ordered the arrest as one of protecting government’s properties. The group agreed to destroy government properties at the meeting they hold around Shoprite premise,” Chiumia said this earlier in an interview.

While admitting to have hold the meeting, NRB workers denied Chiumia’s remarks that they agreed to destroy government properties.

According to them, the meeting was aimed at discussing problems they are facing.

Some Non Governmental Organizations faulted Chiumia for the decision.