After spending a day in custody, police in Mzuzu on Monday set free 14 National Registration Bureau (NRB) officers, Maravi Post has learnt.

The 14 were arrested on Sunday by the law enforcers after being ordered by Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Grace Chiumia.

Confirming the development on Tuesday, northern region police spokesperson, Peter Kalaya, said the 14 were granted police bail, after they were charged with unlawful assembly and conspiracy to commit a felony.

On why the police failed to take the suspects to court, Kalaya said it was difficult to do that since investigations are underway and that they cannot keep them in custody for so long.

He denied rumours that the release of the 14 was due to the pressure by a group of NRB officers who stormed the Mzuzu police office after boycotting their work.

“That is normal, police bail is also a constitutional right and the police granted it to the suspects in line with the Constitution,” said Kalaya.

Chiumia ordered the police to arrest the 14 NRB officials after noticing that they were planning to destroy government property.

However, NRB officers vehemently denied the allegation.