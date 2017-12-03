By Lusekero Mhango

Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) has dismissed calls to simultaneously play Karonga United and Chilumba Barracks 2 remaining league fixtures amid concerns from the football watching public of match fixing.

The 2 Karonga based sides are involved in a fierce battle for promotion to the elite super league with only 2 points separating the clubs with a couple of games remaining to finish the Simama sponsored league season.

According to David Katete a renowned football analyst, there is need to reschedule the two sides’ fixtures to play at the same time to avoid suspicions of alleged match fixing.

“To give the two clubs equal opportunity of winning the title they must play at the same time for equal advantage unlike what is happening now,” he said.

He said normally when two teams are so close together in a title race matches are played simultaneously to avoid suspicions of match fixing and the NRFA should realize this.

“This is done elsewhere in the world even in this league and this was done last season when Chitipa United and Kapolo Stars were fighting for the title. I don’t understand why they have not made the clubs kick off simultaneously,” he lamented.

However reacting to the concerns NRFA General Secretary Masiya Nyasulu, said the fixtures was released a while back and there is nothing sort of match fixing that is going on.

“Of course we understand people’s views but there is no issues of match fixing we are just following our scheduled matches,” he explained.

He added, as the NRFA they are not favoring one team and takes issues of match fixing very seriously.

According to Karonga United Chairperson Alufeyo Chipanga Banda, Karonga united doesn’t mind simultaneously kicking their games at the same time as Chilumba Barracks because they will still win the title regardless.

He said his club does not entertain match fixing rather do their talking on the pitch as they have done throughout the season as they close in on promotion.

Karonga United are next in action on Sunday when they take on Kawaza FC before finishing their league season next Sunday 10 December at home to Fish Eagles.

Meanwhile second place Chilumba Barracks play Luwinga United on Saturday before ending their league campaign at home to Fish Eagles next Saturday.