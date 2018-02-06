By Lusekero Mhango

In a quest to widen access to safe and portable water The Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) are set to expand coverage of their water system in Karonga District.

The project dubbed Karonga Water Supply Project has been earmarked to commence work this August 2018 beginning from Pussi Kapolo in the north to Mlare in center following an approval from the National Assembly this budget seating in May.

The project will be funded to the tune of $26.7 Million by Arab Development Fund (Badea), Opec Fund for International Development and The Northern Region Water Board.

Speaking in an interview after briefing the Karonga full council Director of Finance at NRWB Francis Munthali, said the project will commence in august and will last till 2021.

“This is a very significant project for Karonga as it will widen the coverage of portable water through the breakdown of our water systems in the areas that the project has targeted hence we came here to enlight\ members of the full council,” he said.

He said with the good track record that RWB has in completing projects in time they are confident that the time scale given for the project is sufficient for the project amid huge demand for access to portable water.

“The demand to expand the water systems and the breaking down of these facilities is huge as we have noted by members of full council hence we are trying our level best to identify donors to fund other areas like Nyungwe and Chilumba,” explained Mynthali.

Reacting to upcoming project by NRWB Karonga District Council Chairperson Harry Mwanyembe, said the council welcomes such a significant project to the district that is set to greatly improve lives of people.

“The project is coming to the district at a right time considering the challenges that we have faced with cholera in our district which most cases emanated from use of unsafe water,” he said.