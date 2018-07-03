Nsanje and Chikwawa residences are itching for the much awaited modern markets and buss deports that will accelerate business of various goods and services.

Residence of these two districts expectations is high when compares those of other areas that are not willing to use magnificent markets and bus deports.

While Nsanje and Chikwawa residence itch for such facilities, Mbulumbuzi in Chiladzulu and others areas abandons the same as they prefer side roads trading beating the Malawi government initiatives of constructing modern rural development centres where markets and buss deports are paramount across the country.

Visiting Nsanje boma, Tengani and Chapananga (Chikwawa) on Sunday revealed residences’ enthusiasm to have modern markets and buss deports which are on at advanced stage of construction.

“We are waiting eagerly to have good markets and buss deports for easy business transactions. The facilities will change our business set up for the better,” says village headman Chasoma at Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chiwawa where government is constructing modern rural development centres.

Echoing on the same, Florence Yusuf, Nsanje boma rice seller said was tired being scotched by the sun due to lack of market for her items.

“We wanted the market yesterday than now as rains, sun and cold weathers affect our business operation. If we have markets definitely will operate properly,” says Yusuf.

Nsanje District Council Chairperson Mabvuto Kamba told The Maravi Post that the modern markets and deports under way are at advance stage that come end of this year, residence will be using them for business boom.

Kamba lauded government for the initiative saying will completely change the shape of the districts coupled with communities total economic transformation.

Muhlabase Mughogho Local Government and Rural Development Ministry Spokesperson expressed gratitude over the zeal residences in Nsaje and Chiwawa are demonstrating.

Mughogho expects the facilities to empower councils’ revenue base for better local activities operations.

She added that residences’ business transaction will be improved for the better than ever before.

“The ministry is impressed with the zeal residences are showing in these two districts. Markets and bus deports are very important for business as they will trading at the safe place.

“This also will also empower our councils to be fully economically independent. We want councils to initiate their developments using locally sourced funds not from central government,” said Mughogho.

Malawi government through Local Development Funds (LDF) and District Development Funds (DDF) is constructing modern rural development centres where markets and buss deports are paramount across the country.