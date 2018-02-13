Engineers who constructed the multimillion kwacha Nsanje dyke, Mitondo Civil Engineering Company have vehemently denied report that they mismanaged funds of the project.

The poorly constructed dyke made headlines after the country’s Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima visited the site and slammed the poor work done.

Said Chilima “Malawians were duped” on the project observing that the dyke cannot stand heavy flooding.

However, Engineer Robert Mwina of the firm dismissed report that the dyke was allocated MK298m, saying the figure is MK117 million covering a total of 1068 meters.

“Total contract sum was K245, 745, 580. 88 which was meant for the actual works. The K288 million is tax inclusive,” He said, adding “MK117 million went towards the dyke whose length is 1, 068 meters and not 823,” he said.

Engineer Mwina further alleged the amount of money claimed by the contractor to date is MK276 million which may be revised downwards because the consultant needs to check after certifying the works.

Mitondo Civil Engineering Company Engineer said they will not redo the work because it satisfies what they were given in the project agreement.

“I think the VP was not informed properly. He was given the impression that the dyke is complete and seeing unfinished product on the ground, his reaction was justifiable,” said Mwina.

The dyke was constructed under World Bank funded Shire River Basin Management program (SRBM).

Meanwhile published reports indicate that government and World Bank are differing on the one responsible for hiring the contractor and implementation process as no one takes responsibility for the scandal.