Maternal mortality in Nsanje district is said to be on the increase with about 10 pregnant women who were about to deliver through caesarian section have died over the past three months due to what can be described as negligence by hospital authorities.

The development has brought fears among women who have always been encouraged to deliver at the health facility as they feel unsafe with the current situation.

According to the information Malawi News Agency (Mana) has gathered from reliable sources Friday, the District Health Office (DHO) and the community has registered three deaths apiece while Trinity Mission Hospital has recorded four totaling to ten this year alone.

The sources who opted for anonymity confided in Mana that there is some sort of laxity on the part of the Nsanje DHO top authorities as the cases that lead to the deaths of the pregnant women were avoidable.

The latest maternal deaths are the two women, one who died on Wednesday April 4, 2018 and the other towards month end of March.

The two are said to have met their fate after health personnel who were supposed to assist them through the caesarian procedure could not attend to them in time despite being notified of their condition.

“It is now becoming a source of concern that women who were not supposed to die when they were due for delivery are dying. The recent maternal deaths were due to negligence on the part of the personnel who were supposed to render their services to the clients,” the source said.

“For instance the woman who died in March, 2018 died after an anesthetist traveled to Chididi while knowing that his services would be needed before the caesarean procedure. People had to run up and down and the delay led to the death of the woman,” she added.

The source claimed that in the case of the woman who died on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 the situation was similar as the clinician who was on duty that night could not pick up his phone despite several attempts by the DHO switchboard operators to call him.

“When efforts to reach him on the phone had failed, an ambulance was sent to his house but it returned without him. The DMO was notified about the situation but by the time he was trying to locate another clinician to assist the woman, it was already too late,” alleged the source.

Nsanje DHO, Alexander Chijuwa while feigning ignorance about the issue, threatened the reporter, saying he had reservations with the way the reporter was portraying the image of the district hospital with a lot of ‘negativity.’

“I will not comment on that because it is being investigated by the Medical Council of Malawi.

However, yes we have recorded such maternal deaths from September 2017 to April, 2018. Therefore, it’s not our responsibility to investigate, we are just waiting for the Council to do their work,” he said.