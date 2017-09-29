BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)– The infamous Nsanje ‘hyena’ Eric Aniva that attracted global attention, appeal case will be back in court next month, Sources confirmed this week.

This follows his conviction and sentence after spending almost a year and three months in prison.

The Blantyre Magistrate’s Court in November last year, slapped Aniva with two years imprisonment with hard labour on charges of indulging in harmful cultural practices, and an attempt to commit the same offence that is contrary to Section 5, sub-sections 1-2 of the Gender Equality Act of 2013.

However, Eric through his lawyer Goba Chipeta, appealed against the sentence in January 17, earlier this year.

In the appeal application, Chipeta argues that the lower court erred in sentencing Aniva since the convictions on which the sentences were based, were erroneous and wrong in principle.

“The lower court held that the practice of Kulowa Kufa is a harmful practice as defined under the Gender Equality Act, when there was no evidence supporting the court’s reasoning, and conclusion,” reads in part, the petition of appeal.

It also states that the prosecution failed to prove an essential element of the offence and that the totality of the evidence before the court showed that Aniva’s conduct did not amount to the alleged attempt.

The High Court in Blantyre, set October 10, 2017 as date that it will begin to hear the appeal case.

46-year-old Aniva was arrested on July 25, 2016, following President Peter Mutharika’s directive. He hails from Tosina Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mbenje in Nsanje.

His story became popular following an interview he granted the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on July 21, 2016, in which he confessed to have slept with over 100 women and girls during ritual cleansing ceremonies.

The revelations led to a local and international NGO outcry and also prompted President Peter Mutharika to order his and other hyenas arrests.