Chiromo police unit in Nsanje is keeping in custody a 42 year old man on allegations that he incited acts intended to cause grievous harm which lead to the death of Gusalo Sulani.

Spokesperson of police in Nsanje district, Agnes Zalakoma, told The Maravi Post that the suspect, Makhwira Matokoso on 15 April this year attacked the deceased.

Zalakoma said the attack made Gusalo Sulani to sustain various degrees of injuries which after three days the condition became worse and on 18 April was referred to Queens Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre where he was admitted.

Zalakoma further said whilst receiving treatment at the hospital the victim passed away yesterday Friday at the hospital.

“We received a report on 15 April this year that the deceased was assaulted by Makhwira Matokoso, so we started our investigation searching for the man and now is currently in our police custody expected to answer the charge of acts intend to cause grievous harm which is contrary to the rules of the country,” she said.

Zalakoma said soon the suspect will appear before the court to answer the charges.

She has however advised members of the public to seek advice from police, elders and religious leaders in their areas whenever they have arguments as one way of preventing the re-occurrence of the same incidents in future.

Makhwira Matokoso hails from Semu village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mlolo in Nsanje.