NSANJE-(MaraviPost)-The Nsanje police are keeping in custody a 30-year-old Chikumbutso Galu for allegedly killing his three-year-old daughter on Monday evening.

Nsanje Police Public relations officer Agnes Zalakoma identified the deceased as Galasa Lekando both from Galu Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chimombo in the district.

According to the police publicist Zalakoma said the suspect Galu had a quarrel with her wife, Paula Devani, 27, after she failed to account for money which she was given to spend.

“After the quarrel, the husband picked a panga knife and wanted to hit the wife with it. Unfortunately, the knife landed on the head of the daughter who sustained a big cut and later died,” explained Zalakoma.

She further added that the postmortem has been conducted and it has revealed that the cause of death is severe bleeding.

“We visited the scene and arrested the suspect who will be taken to court soon to answer murder charges,” said Sergeant Zalakoma.