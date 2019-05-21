Nsanje South West DPP aspirant Buluma admitted at hospital after being beaten for distributing money

NSANJE-(MalawiPost)-Nsanje South West Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentary candidate Hellen Buluma was on Tuesday afternoon rushed to Nsanje district hospital after she has been beaten heavily by monitors and voters after allegedly being found distributing cash at Dinde primary school polling centre.

According to health officials who confided to Mana, Buluma was rushed to the hospital in unconscious state.

Nsanje police officer in charge was not immediately available to comment on the issue.

However some police officers who are now on the ground making investigations on the issue has confirmed the development.

"It is really that she has been beaten by monitors and other voters who saw her dishing cash to some voters. Her phone and money has been stollen," said the source.