By Mtisunge Kagomo.

One of the country’s Sena leaders, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chimombo of Nsanje district has died.

According to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development ,T/A Chimombo born Stafford Mtukula died on Tuesday at NNsanje district hospital due to kidney failure

The Ministry says that burial ceremony of the late Chimombo will take place on 25th November 2018 at his home village Chimombo in Nsanje District.

The late Chimombo was inducted as a T/A on 1st April 1991

He is survived by 6 wives,10 Children and 22 grandchildren.