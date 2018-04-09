The Ntcheu First Grade Magistrate court on Monday convicted and sentenced Yonasi Kadam’manja aged 60, the seventh day apostolic church elder to 144 months imprisonment with hard labor for defilement contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

According Ntcheu police station deputy spokesperson Andrew Kamanga the court heard that on March 24, at around 2000hrs Kadam’manja invited the minor aged 9 a niece to him into the unoccupied house cheating her that he has a message she should deliver to her mother.

Not knowing that the fully aged man had intention to defile the minor followed she was tripped off her clothes, told not to shout and was defiled latter she was mouth sealed with a K500.00 note.

Suddenly there heard a voice which the Yonasi felt could be his wife he escaped leaving his phone behind.

His wife, Ester Kadam’manja found the phone at the scene and went straight to Lucy Nkolimbo a mother to the victim and took her to the scene where together saw the phone and a piece of cloth that Kadam’manja used to clean himself.

Lucy Nkolimbo the minor’s mother confirmed the incident from her daughter and that this WA the third time Kadam’manja has been defiling the minor at a K500. deal seal. Having heard this Mrs. Lucy Nkolimbo reported the matter to police who arrested the Kadam’manja.

“The convict therefore leaded guilty in court and told the fully packed court that it was all the work of the devil.

“Presenting facts in court state prosecutor Sub Inspector Anne Kamwendo asked the court to consider giving a worthwhile sentence to the defiler considering the trauma the minor and the whole family are going through more importantly the minor’s education life after the defilement,” said Kamanga.

On mitigation Kadam’manja pleaded with the court for leniency because he looks after a big family.

Announcing a sentence his worship Chrispine Sachuluka said at 60 a man should always possess his senses.

“mentioning the devil at this act is again unfortunate therefore you will serve 144 months imprisonment with hard labor for this act” said Sachuluka.

The suspect Kadam’manja hails from Sulo village, Traditional Authority (T.A)Kwataine Ntcheu and is related to Lucy Nkolimbo 31, (mother to the victim) hails from Sulo village, T.A Kwataine Ntcheu.