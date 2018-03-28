Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier on Tuesday afternoon died while others sustained serious injuries when a vehicle they were traveling in overturned at Njereza village along Ntcheu-Balaka M1 road.

The deceased identified as Lance corpol Morton K. Mhango 35, died on spot due to head injuries.

Two people namely Chipiliro Dziziyo and Amin Issa, sustained multiple serious injuries and are admitted at Ntcheu District Hospital, seven others sustained minor injuries and were treated as out patients.

Ntcheu police Publicist, Hastings Chigalu told The Maravi Post that the accident occurred when number 15073 Lance Corporal Kenani Silungwe 35, from Chirumba Barracks and was driving IVECO truck registration number 1120 MDF failed to overtake another vehicle.

Chigalu said that in the process of overtaking the tanker, Silungwe hit the middle body of the tanker as he was trying to avoid a head on collision with the on coming vehicle.

“They were coming from the direction of Ntcheu towards Balaka with 10 passengers on board. Upon arrival at the said place, he was overtaking a fuel Tanker registration number ZA 6248/ ZA 9646 belonging to Zagaf.

“As a result he lost control of the vehicle and went to the dirty verge where it overturned. The remains of the deceased is at Ntcheu District Hospital mortuary. The MDF vehicle got extensively damaged,” explained Chigalu.

The late Mhango hailed from of Kamgwamba village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chikulamayembe, Rumphi.