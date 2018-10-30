Ntcheu female maize seller Eluby smiles at MK1 million in Airtel Bandulo Bandulo

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Eluby Njati from Mphamba-Mtonda in the central district of Ntcheu on Monday became the 20th millionaire in the on going Airtel Bandulo Bandulo’ promotion.

Eluby aged 38, a maize seller, emerged another female millionaire during the tenth draw of the promotion.

She could believe that her business will not be same when called about the great news of her wining prize in the promotion.

Airtel’s Corporate Communications & CSR Manager Norah Chavula-Chirwa told reporters after the draw that the company was still exited with the promotion saying is meeting its objectives of changing lives of low income earners.