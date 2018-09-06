Ntcheu, September 6, MaraviPost. Ntcheu District Council has installed street lights along the M1 road at Ntcheu Bomato strengthen people’s security and ensure safety of property at night.

The Council has used about K 20 million for the installation of the street lights under the community managed socio-economic project (CMSEP), according to District Commissioner (DC), Smart Gwedemula.

He said M1 is a busy road hence the council decided to light it up to safeguard lives of people’s lives and their property.

“This is M1 road and as you know it is always busy especially during the night and we needed such lights to ensure that we safeguard people’s lives and property,” the DC pointed out.

Gwedemula said the council would be responsible for the sustainability of the lights so that they should meet its objective which is dealing with different offenses that arise in the absence of lights thereby making sure that people are safe and free to move around the town.

The DC condemned the attitude of vandalism and pleaded to people in the district to take a leading role in taking care of the lights for their own good.

“Let me advise people that they should not vandalize the lights instead they should be in a forefront in taking care of as it is for our own benefit,” said Gwedemula.

Chairperson for the Business Community in the District, James Chauluka commended the Council for the initiative saying it would help them safeguard their businesses.

He said that as business people in the district they are ready to work together with the Council in sustaining the development.

“As business people in the district we are very happy with the coming in of the street lights. We thank the district officials for this project.

We promise that as business community we are going to work together with the council in sustaining the development as it is for our own benefit,” Chauluka added.

The District had the street lights before but the Council failed to sustain it due to some challenges and were not working.

The Council contracted the Electricity Supply Cooperation of Malawi (ESCOM) to do the project.