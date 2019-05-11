Ntcheu Moslem Community endorses President Mutharika for Malawi May 21 polls

By John Saukira

Ntcheu Moslem Community on Friday endorsed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its leadership to continue running state affairs from 21 May this year.

Malawi will be going for the tripartite elections where they are expected to usher in President, Vice President Members of Parliament and Councilors.

Speaking during the function , Sheikh Shaibu, who spoke on behalf of the community said the Ntcheu Moslem Community will vote for Mutharika because of the number of developmental projects which the district has received.

He cited the Tsangano road which is nearing completion, Malawi Rural Electrification program, street lights and Malata and Cement Subsidy programs. “These programs have helped to transform lives of people in the districts.”

President Professor Peter Mutharika Government is constructing a 135 km Tsangano – Neno – Mwanza road and the project was launched in June 2018.

During the launch Mutharika assured Malawians that government will continue constructing good roads in the country to boost social economic activities including the Ntcheu district.

Sheikh Shaibu said the benefits of this road are too numerous since Ntcheu is known as an agriculture rich area where they grow lots of crops like irish potatoes, cabbages, tomatoes, onions and others that people consume across Malawi.

“Its economic importance cannot be over emphasized,” he said.

Sheikh Shaibu said the Moslem Community will support DPP by voting them back into Government during the elections.

Democratic Progressive Party Runningmate Everton Herbert Chimulirenji thanked the Moslem Community for the support.

Chimulirenji said he does not see the support for granted.

“Today am here in Ntcheu to spread the message on how Prof Peter Mutharika interns to develop Ntcheu Districts,” He said.

Chimulirenji said Professor Mutharika has plans to develop Ntcheu and urged Members of the Moslem community to fully support Mutharika and his Government agenda.

He said the good working relationship between Government and the faith communities is vital since Government and faith leaders are serving the same people.