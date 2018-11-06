By Mwai Nkhoma

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)District Governor for Ntcheu Kaphumza Ngozo has rubbished claim’s that since vice president Saulos Chlima resigned from the party DPP has lost its grip in the district.

Chilima resigned from DPP last June and has since formed his political United Transformation Movement (UTM).

In interview on the side lines of a one day campaign of distributing party materials to people at house hold level organised by a group called Friends of APM Ngozo rubbished claims that the departure of Chilima has negatively affected the party in the district.

Ngozo said DPP was still the only party that has majority of supporters in the district.

“I want to inform you that what some people are saying that Chilima’s resignation from our party has affected us in any way is totally wrong DPP is bigger than any individual therefore his resignation has not affected the morale the party has her” said Ngozo.

He added that Ntcheu district is the strong hood of DPP and as such the party can not allow an individual to dislodge it.

“What you should know is that back in 2014 we scooped all Parliamentary seats and this did not happen because we had Chilima as a running mate but because the party is loved here and I can also bodly challenge you that come next year we will retain these seats”, the governor said.

He said people in the district have not beneitted from chilima’s position as vice President.

“When you meet those people calling themselves UTM ask them to point at any development that he Chilima has done and.you will notice there is nothing despite the fact that he has been citizen number two for the past four and half years.

“So you think people here are deaf and blind that they don’t know this you think they don’t notice various developmental activities that the Mutharika administration is doing”, said Ngozo.

Ngozo assured the public that DPP will retain all the Parliament seats in the district because of the numerous developmental activities that it has done in the district.

He cited the new bus depot, Stadium whose construction is already underway,the Tsangano road and Kansinje – Kandeu road as some of the key developent that DPP has done in the district.