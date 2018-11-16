Mtsisunge Kagomo

The Malawi police in the central district of Ntcheu have arrested a teacher of Kammwamba primary school for defiling and impregnating a 14 year old standard 5 learner

According to Ntcheu Police Spokesperson Hastings Chigalu ,the 22 year old Gilson Kavalo was on separation with his wife at the time he was sleeping with the girl and that he convinced her of marriage.

Chigalu further explained that upon hearing of the learner’s pregnancy, he reconciled with his wife.

The suspect who hails from Kainga Village T/A Mpando in Ntcheu district will soon appear before court to answer a defilement case.

The Police are also looking for the teacher’s wife who physically assaulted the 14 year old after finding out that she was sleeping with her husband.