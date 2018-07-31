A 17 year old girl in Ntcheu has committed suicide after her boyfriend denied responsibility of the pregnancy over the weekend.

According to Hastings Chigalu, Ntcheu Police Public Relations Officer, the deceased was four months pregnant and named one of her village boys to be the one responsible.

Chigalu said on Saturday, July 28, the girl in the company of her parents, went to the boy friend’s place to discuss about the issue.

Unfortunately, the alleged boy friend denied responsibility of the pregnancy and vowed that he cannot take her for a wife, the development which did not go down well with the deceased.

“Having rendered hopeless, the teenager took in *Tamec poison,* and was found lying unconscious at her mother’s compound same day.

“The girl was taken to Ntcheu District Hospital for medical attention but, was pronounced dead before receiving treatment. Postmorterm conducted at the District Hospital concluded that death was due to poisoning,” said Chigalu

Meanwhile Police is advising people to stop from resorting to taking owns life when in any problems.

Added the police publicist; “They should rather seek counselling from community leaders such as religious and others. Parents should also know that its bad to force minors into marriage regardless of any circumstances that may arise”.