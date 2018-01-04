Ntchisi District Council plans to lease land belonging to all health facilities in the district amid increasing cases of encroachment within the facilities’ premises.

The district’s Health Officer, Dr Zondwayo Ng’oma, said during a recent full council meeting that people have, of late, been encroaching into land under health facilities in the district.

“The situation is getting out of hand and the only solution is to lease the land and have deed documents otherwise we are slowly losing the land,” he said, appealing to council members to approve the proposal.

The DHO cited Malomo Health Centre in the district whose land has been encroached by businessmen at the rural growth centre.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Joshua Malango, said protecting land in health facilities in the districts lies in the jurisdiction of district councils since the health facilities are the council’s property due to decentralization.

According to Malango, the ministry is only responsible for protecting land in central hospitals.

He pointed out that it will work hand in hand with Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development to ensure that all land within the country’s four central hospitals is protected so that people should not encroach.