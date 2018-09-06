By Edwin Mauluka

Chimwemwe Dyson, winner for the MK1million in the ongoing Airtel Bandulo Bandulo promotion said the prize will transform her life as she will use the money to finance her secondary school studies so that she can achieve her dream of becoming a nurse.

A form 3 student at Madanjala Community Day Secondary School, from Malenga village in Ntchisi district, Chimwemwe received her MK1million cheque from Airtel at her parents home on Wednesday afternoon during a colorful ceremony which attracted her family members, friends and

village members.

“Am very happy to be one of the MK1million winners for the Airtel Bandulo Bandulo promotion. I did not expect that I could win when I was buying my SMS bundles” said Chimwemwe who looked very excited

“I want to continue with my studies at Madanjala and also I will use this money to get some of my needs”

Also, speaking to the family, friends and the village members who witnessed the occasion, Mr. Dyson, father of Chimwemwe, said money won by his only daughter has brought happiness in the family and they will ensure that she finishes her studies.

“My family earn money from farming and other small businesses that we do but getting MK1million at once without hard labour just like it is with farming, it gives us great joy and MK1million changes everything”, said Mr. Dyson who owns a diesel maize mill which he operates just next ho his house

Both father and the daughter encouraged fellow village embers and all Airtel customers to use the network and try their luck by entering the promotion which they said will change peoples lives.

During the ceremony, Airtel also presented a MIFI router to another winner, Yusufu Kachala from the same district.

“Since the launch of this promotion on 15th August, we have seen an increase in the usage of bundles by our customers.

“We are also happy that people from rural areas are also entering this promotion and are winning as evidenced by our winner Chimwemwe from Malenga village who is one of the millionaire by her participation in this promotion”, explained Nickson Makawa, Airtel Zonal Business Manager for Central Zone.