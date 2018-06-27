A Ntchisi man died on Sunday morning from injuries he sustained during a fight he had with his wife on Friday, Maravi Post has established.

Ntchisi Police spokesperson Gladson Mbumpha identified the deceased as Medson Tambala from Yobe Village, Traditional Authority (T.A)Chilooko in the district.

The wife who is currently in custody at Ntchisi Police Station has been identified as Malita Tambala aged 30 from the same village.

The two are said to have picked up a quarrel on Friday evening soon after the husband had arrived from a drinking spree and a fight ensued.

“The man started beating the wife who in revenge threw a small kitchen chair at him and it landed on his head,” said Mbumpha adding the wife ran away to an unknown destination soon after the incident.

Upon her return to the home on Saturday morning, she found her husband unconscious and he was taken to Malomo Health Centre where he was later referred to Ntchisi District Hospital.

At the district hospital he was referred again to Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe on the same day (Saturday) where he later died at around 6am the following day, according to Mbumpha.

A postmortem is yet to be conducted.

The suspect will soon appear before court to answer a charge of murder.