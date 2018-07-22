The Malawi Police in Ntchisi have arrested a 29-year-old man on allegations that he murdered his 3-year-old stepdaughter.

Gladson M’bumpha ,Ntchisi Police Station’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) identified the suspect as Yona Daniel of Mdzeka Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chilooko in the district.

M’bumpha said the suspect is alleged to have murdered his 3-year-old stepdaughter, Leya Medson of Chipacha Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chilooko on July 15 2018 at Chipacha Village.

Police investigations revealed that the suspect married the victim’s mother on August 29 2017 and found her with two children and the deceased was the first born.

It is alleged that whilst living together as a couple, the two separated in June this year due to family problems and the suspect spent a month without visiting his family.

It was later on July 15 2018 when the suspect arrived at the house of his ex wife, Rabecca Luka, 26, who is the victim’s mother but the two did not talk to each other and instead the victim’s mother rushed to the house of one the community policing members to alert him about the presence of the suspect in the village.

In the absence of the victim’s mother, the suspect cheated the deceased to accompany him to buy sweets at a nearby shop and took the deceased to unknown destination and never reported back home.

Efforts was made to check the suspect and the victim in all the areas but to no avail and it was on July 16 2018 when the deceased was found dead while her head beheaded far away from her home and dumped.

Police visited the scene and the deceased’s head was found burnt and her neck and private parts removed.

The dead body was taken to Ntchisi District Hospital where postmortem conducted revealed that death was due excessive loss of blood due to decapitation and open wounds (genitalia).