By Brian Longwe

NTCHISI-(MaraviPost)-A 54-year-old man in Ntchisi has on 30 May 2018, committed suicide by hanging himself after being caught attempting to rape someone’s wife .

According to police reports, the deceased has been identified as Chimpezeni Bikapu of Katsika Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kalumo in Ntchisi.

Ntchisi Police publicist Gladson M’bumpha, explained that on Tuesday May 29 2018 the deceased was caught in the house of Nsatiyambe Phiri, 46, of Kajawa Village while attempting to rape his wife but he (deceased) escaped leaving his shirt.

M’bumpha added that when the deceased was questioned of his act by Village headman Kajawa, he asked for more time to consider on whether to take the matter to police or not hence they agreed to meet on Wednesday May 30 2018.

“Following the agreement, the deceased went to his house and hanged himself to the roof of his house and he was found by his daughter in the morning.”

“When the matter was reported to police, officers visited the scene of crime and the dead body was taken to Ntchisi District Hospital where postmortem revealed that death was caused due to suffocation and no foul play was suspected.” M’bumpha made the remarks.