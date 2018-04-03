By Brian Longwe

NTCHISI-(MaraviPost)-Police in Ntchisi have placed a manhunt for assailants who killed a 37-year-old man at Chimaneni Village in the district.

According to Police records, the deceased has been identified as Chingaipe Gang’a, a well-known mental disturbed man who was just roaming around in the area.

Ntchisi Police Station Publicist Gladson M’bumpha confirmed that the Gang’a was insane and he was sleeping at a bush about a kilometre away from the village.

M’bumpha explained that the deceased went missing on Sunday 1 April 2018 and his relatives became suspicious after noticing stains of blood on his sleeping place.

He said; “the deceased’s body was found buried in the garden within the village on the next day of his disappearance.”

“Law enforcers together with clinical officer from Ntchisi District Hospital visited the scene of crime where the deceased’s head was found beheaded and his left arm was chopped off and not found,” M’bumpha added.

After conducting postmorterm, it was revealed that the death was due to severe loss of blood and burial was ordered.

Meanwhile, police investigations are underway to arrest the criminals.

The deceased hailed from Chimaneni Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Vusojere in Ntchisi.