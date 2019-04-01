DPP Secretary General Jeff WA Jeffrey encouraged the people of Ntchisi to vote for DPP

NTCHISI-(MaraviPost)-If the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was thinking that it will have it easy in the forthcoming elections in the central region it better start re-strategising.

What happened last Sunday during a rally at Traditional Authority (T.A) Nthondo left many MCP supporters fearing the worst.

The turn up during a rally at Nsumba Primary School in T.A Nthondo was not only mammoth but electrifying as well.

Ironically there was no truck in sight manning all he people walked on foot to the venue.

Speaking after the rally some MCP supporters who asked for anonymity said they were shocked with the large turnout.

“This is scary. We need to do something on this otherwise we will lose this constituency,” said one fan who only identified himself as Chibwe.

Another fan Mailosi Gwazeni said the rally had sent shivers down his spine because he never thought DPP could attract such a huge crowd.

“I hope our leaders had sent spies to see for themselves what has happened here today. We cannot afford to sit on our laurels because.

Ntchisi has always voted for MCP anything can happen,” said Gwazeni.

In her speech DPP Secretary General Jeff WA Jeffrey encouraged the people of Ntchisi to vote for DPP if they want to experience unprecedented development.

“It is only government MP’s who bring tangible development and I being a chewa I cannot just be voting blindly. We need development and when you sure supporting government you can easily develop an area,” she explained.

Member of the DPP National governing council Wictor Songazaudzu Sajeni concurred with Jefrey that it is easy to develop an ara if one belongs to government.

“We hope to do well in Ntchisi this year. The way people are turning up for our rallies is unprecedented. We cannot ask for any indicators but the numbers coming to our rallies is good enough proof,” said Sajeni.

Shadow MP for Ntchisi South Violet Skeva said she was confident of winning a seat to parliament because two of her strongest contenders Khosa Kamwendo and Ulemu Chilapondwa will split the votes in her favour.

Shadow MP for Ntchisi North East James Mdwazika was also confident of carrying the day because of development projects government has initiated in the area.

Equally confident was

Songazaudzu who said people have managed to appreciate what he did five years ago in the area.