By Lusekero Mhango

Rookies Ntopwa FC claimed their first TNM super league victory after demolishing their fellow newly promoted side Chitipa united in the game played on Saturday.

The match played at the Karonga stadium in front of a small crowd saw the Bangwe based outfit earn 3 points through goals from Davie Banda, Tione Jailosi and Friday Osagie whilst Shelton banda scored Chitipa United’s consolation from the penalty spot.

The home side made a flying start to proceedings as they pinned the away side in their own half with their incision and passing

Khumbo Banda, Alisha Nyirongo and Khumbo Ng’ambi should have put the home side out of sight but found Ntopwa’s goal custodian Richard Chimbamba in inspired form as he repelled the trio’s efforts.

In the 17th minute Chitipa were punished for their wastefulness in front of goal as Davie Banda put the away side in front after a flowing team move.

Despite dominating territory and the lion share of the ball possession throughout the first half the home side failed to capitalize on their opportunities as they went into the break a goal down.

In the second half Mtopwa began it with purpose in the hunt for the killer second goal.

In the 51st minute Tione Jailosi put the away side in a commanding position after capitalizing on donex Mwakasinga’s parry following Davie Banda’s strike from outside the box

Despite introducing Shelton Banda from the bench to add more fire power up front the home side continued to misfire in front of goal as chance after chance went begging.

With 8 minutes to go Ntopwa sealed all the 3 points as Friday Osagie ruthlessly finished past Mwakasinga following a well orchestrated counter attack.

In added time referee Aziz Nyirenda awarded chitipa united a penalty following a foul on Christopher Mtambi and Shelton Banda coolly converted the spot kick to reduce the arrears.

Speaking in a post-match interview Mtopwa technical director Isaac Jomo Osman, hailed his boys ruthlessness in front of goal in the eye catching win.

“We have been playing well this season but we were failing to put away our chances hence I’m pleased today in how deadly we were,” beamed Osman.

However Chitipa United coach Alex Ngwira, bemoaned his teams wastefulness in front of goal. Saying it contributed towards their downfall.

“We should of won this game easily if we took our opportunities therefore we have ourselves to blame for losing this game,” said a frustrated Ngwira.