PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-A South African supermarket has launched a trial selling vegetables and fruits without packaging to reduce the use of plastics, Business Insider South Africa reports.

Pick n Pay says 13 of its stores now have “nude zones” which will allow customers to use their own containers.

The supermarket says it wants to increase the sale of loose products in its aisles, which now accounts for only 10% of all fruit and vegetables sold in its stores.

“There is scope to grow our ‘nude’ wall offering, but it needs to be sustainable and without unintended consequences.

Reducing plastic waste has obvious benefits, but we need to be careful not to increase food waste levels during the process,” Paula Disberry, a retail executive at Pick n Pay,said as quoted by BBC.