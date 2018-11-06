By Grace Sabao

The Country’s up-coming comedian, Felistus Tibalenge Ngwira who is commonly known as Nya-Uyu, has asked her fans to use her brand so called Vilekeke to condemn social ills such as gender violence, unemployment and bad cultural practices

The so called International Village Champion said this on Monday as she was celebrating her one year Nya-Uyu brand existence.

In a separate interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe , Nya-Uyu said the Vilekeke ( must stop) challenge is a way of making people imitate what she does; using whatever concept so as to make the vilekeke word dominant.

“Nya-Uyu brand is not only about me, it’s about people and that is why our motto is your happiness; our legacy. I always love sharing what I have, hence involving people in the vilekeke challenge so that they feel part of the brand, share the vision and own it,” Ngwira said.

She expressed that people would be using various social media platforms by posting video clips, in support of her mission to fight for the voiceless in the society.

“What is expected from people is to make a video, imitate me and say anything they feel must stop. They can post the videos on my pages, tag me or share in their groups. In so doing, I will be getting the videos just as I have been receiving most of them,” the Comedian pointed out.

Ngwira added that in the end, the outstanding winner would get their branded materials like T-shirt, scarfs, drinking bottles, wrist band and self-stick.

Nya-Uyu has been impactful by using sense of humor through comic video clips to educate, entertain and advise.

Her comedies depict real life scenarios mostly done in Tumbuka language.

She is known as International Village Champion because she grew up in a village setting but made it in life up to the international level.