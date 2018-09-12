The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu is refusing to bow down to per gene demands that he should step down.

It follows a string of poor results registered by the national football team, the Flames in a number of games they had promised to do well in.

In response to the poor performance displayed by the team, a group of angry local football fans is expected to protest tomorrow from Limbe to the FAM offices where they will deliver a petition forcing him to resign.

The grouping is accusing the FA president of not being transparent on many issues related to football including the hiring of coach Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG) whose performance has not been convincing since taking charge in April last year.

Nyamilandu has been serving as the FA leader since 2003 and he is currently in his fourth term.

In an exclusive interview with Capital FM, Nyamilandu dismisses calls for him to step down.

He alleges that the grouping is being ordered by some people with personal reasons to de-campaign him.

“The calls are unfounded and unjustified. I know that it’s a small section of people that are being used to propagate their agenda but I am still focusing on my job,” Nyamilandu said.

However one of the people leading the grouping Kalowe Ajasi, under the “Hashtag-Impeach Walter to save football” backs his move to impeach Nyamilandu despite claiming to have started receiving threats on the move he has started.

“The protest is on. Of course I am receiving threats but that will not disturb anything and we are not afraid,” Ajasi assured the public.

According to the program by the organisers of the move to impeach Nyamilandu, the parade will start at 9:30 in the morning from Limbe Magistrates Court where they will march to FAM offices at the Mpira Village in Chiwembe to deliver a petition.