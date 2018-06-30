By Alick Junior Sichali

Nyasa Big Bullets football club has embarked on supporter’s registration initiative in the course of finding the number of supporters who follows the team.

Chief Executive Officer of Nyasa Big Bullets, Fleetwood Haiya, disclosed this week at a press briefing held at the club’s offices in Blantyre.

According to Haiya the initiative will among others enable bullets supporters to know things happening at the club including fixtures and results of the team.

“This initiative will enable us to know the number of our supporters and also help us to plan well whenever we have the club’s event as we will know the expected turn out in such functions,” Haiya said.

Haiya also stated that supporters who will be registered will be involved in a number of activities the club will be having like suggesting a starting line up for friendly games.

On his part, Director of supporters of Nyasa Big Bullets, Stone Mwamadi, said their committee will do anything possible that supporters of the team have registered.

Mwamadi said its high time true supporters of the team are known by registering saying the strategy will also help the team financially as they will be processing their identity cards.

“This development its good for the club and supporters because whenever we have organised trips or event we will be able to identify true bullets supports with them having their ID’s,” Mwamadi said.

The supporter registration has been divided into four categories namely Maule, Silver, Gold and Platinum cards which have been spiced up with some benefits like free entry to Bullets games and refreshments whenever washing the games.