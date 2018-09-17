By Our reporter

Nyasa Big Bullets coach Rodgers Yasin believes his charges have made a statement of intent at Kamuzu Stadium on as they continued their winning start to the season in some style with a 6-0 rout on Kamuzu Barracks in the TNM Super League to confirm they are genuine title contendors.

“We’re not getting too carried away, but that’s what we needed. And now it’s about maintaining that for the rest of the games,” said Yasin.

The 6-0 triumph represents the biggest win in the league and acts as quite the warning sign to league rivals the the title is for Bullets to lose.

The ‘People’s Team’ outclassed the soldiers in all parts of the pitch and swept aside with such ease

Chiukepo Msowoya was Bullets inspiration as he scored twice, Bright Munthali also made his mark with two stunning goals. Mussa Manyenje was the other scorer.

A dispirited, broken Kamuzu Barracks failed to tick and most of their players looked lost.

Coach Yasin’s faith in the team that won so convincingly against Mitundu United and Changalume Barracks in the Carlsberg Cup was rewarded with another thrilling attack-minded performance.

Kamuzu Barracks uncertainty was partly explained by the unfamiliar make-up of their team, as they left their first choice goalkeeper Lemani Nthara on the bench prefering new comer Bonase Luweya.

As it stands, Bullets are basking comfortably on the summit table with 49 points from 21 games,while Silver Strikers are second with 43 from 21 games as well.

Be Forward Wanderers are third with 42 points from 21 games.