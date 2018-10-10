BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Nyasa Big Bullets have named their former striker Heston Munthali as interim Coach, with James Chilapondwa doubling as an assistant Coach and Team Manager, following the shock dismissal of Rodgers Yasini and his deputy Elia Kananji.

Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Haiya, Tuesday confirmed the changes during a press briefing held at Nyasa Manufacturing Company head office in Blantyre.

Haiya said Yasini and Kananji failed to reach the minimum target of winning two cups plus the TNM Super League, following Bullets’ defeat in the Airtel Top 8 final to Blue Eagles 1-0 and Carlsberg Cup semi-final to Masters Security 4-3 .

He also claimed that it was Kananji who was practically in charge of Bullets because Yasini was failing to stamp his authority on the star-studded squad.

Haiya said Munthali and Chilapondwa would be assisted by some senior players including veteran winger Fischer Kondowe and defender Sankhani Mkandawire.

“We thank the two [Yasini and Kananji] for helping Bullets go 40 games without defeat in the league. However, they have fallen short of the targets which we gave them.

“They were supposed to win the league and two cups. But after our exit in the Airtel Top 8 and Carlsberg Cup, it means that they can’t achieve whatever we agreed,” Haiya said as quoted in the Daily Times.

Munthali, a holder of Caf C-Licence which falls short of the minimum of Caf B for a Super League Head Coach, said he was ready for the task.

“It is a challenge but I am set to help the team. I appeal for support from players, fans and management,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kondowe has accused some players of contributing to the sacking of the coaches because of poor attitude and poor fighting spirit.

“I knew that this would happen one day because some passengers have been part and parcel of the side,” he said.

In the meantime, Bullets have indicated that they might hire a qualified coach before their next competitive fixture.

Kananji refused to comment on his dismissal, saying he was yet to be communicated officially.

Bullets lead the Super League log table with 52 points from 22 games.

Under Yasini, Bullets are unbeaten in 22 league games for this season and overall they have played 30 games in all competitions this campaign, losing twice, chalking eight draws and winning 20.