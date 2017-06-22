Malawi’s renown football club, Nyasa Big Bullets, this week suspended its head coach, Nswazirimo Ramadhan, Maravi Post sports desk has established.

Confirming the development, the team Secretary General Albert Chigoga, said Ramadhan was suspended on Tuesday because of the poor performance of the team in the recent TNM Super League cup games.

“I can confirm to you that Ramadhan is no more our head coach. He has been suspended due to the poor performance of the team,” said Chigoga.

The Nyasa Big Bullets Secretary General, also disclosed that Elia Kananji, who was deputizing Ramadhan, will temporarily serve as the team head coach temporary.

Maravi Post sports desk also established that Ramadhan was warned by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to stop attacking match officials, especially when his team is playing a game.

Currently Nyasa Big Bullets is on position 3 with 11 points out of seven games it has played in the TNM Supper League.