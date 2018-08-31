Sailesi, who is the most expensive player after he was signed by a Zambian Premier League outfit, Lusaka Dynamos at mK12 million in 2017, terminated his in five-year deal with the club in July after the club failed to pay him dues amounting to about MK7.5m.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency on Thursday in Blantyre, Bullets Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Fleetwood Haiya said clearance was formalized on Wednesday.

“Yes it true, Sailesi’s clearance from Lusaka Dynamos is now complete and we have already registered him with SULOM and on the Saturday’s game against Wanderers, Sailesi will be one of the players to be featured,” he told Mana.

Bullets are currently on top of TNM Super League log table with 45 points from 19 games will be at home against their traditional rivals, Mighty Be Forward who are on second position with 38 points from same games, will battle it out at Kamuzu Stadium in a Blantyre derby.

Silver Strikers are on third position with 36 points from 18 games.

Anchoring the log is sleeping lower shire giants, Nchalo United with 10 points from 17 games, Mafco are 15th with 11 points from 16 games and Mzuni are on 14th position with 15 points from 18 games.

Battle for points continues over the weekend with, Red Lions welcoming Nchalo United at home, Mangochi Stadium, TN Stars travel to the capital meet Kamuzu Barracks at Civo stadium, Masters Security will be up against Blue Eagles at Dedza Stadium, Moyale Barracks will host Civil Sporting at Mzuzu Stadium.